Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.8% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $76,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 774.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 35,087 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $13.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $495.37. 6,694,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $489.59 and its 200-day moving average is $509.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.