BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.10.

BOK Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $90.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average of $85.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.20. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in BOK Financial by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BOK Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

