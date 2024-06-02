BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

DSU stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. 188,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,975. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0987 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 50.0% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 40,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

