BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
DSU stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. 188,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,975. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0987 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
