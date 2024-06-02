Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $84.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.