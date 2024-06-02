Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,100 ($26.82) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.33) to GBX 2,520 ($32.18) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($33.33) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.48) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,366.25 ($30.22).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP

BHP Group Stock Up 0.2 %

About BHP Group

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,321 ($29.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,035.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.58). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,313.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,386.12.

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.