Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 24,320 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $10.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $980.16. The stock had a trading volume of 833,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,037. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $945.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $920.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,785 shares of company stock worth $53,510,873 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

