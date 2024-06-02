Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 565.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,390,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181,361 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $71,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 236,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after buying an additional 77,471 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 28,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. 29,396,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,922,978. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

