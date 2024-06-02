Bank of Nova Scotia Has $19.80 Million Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,260 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.71% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $19,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 61,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,376,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,493. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

