Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,061 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $25,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,015,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 41,206 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 71,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

AMED stock traded down $4.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,999. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $97.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average is $93.71.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

