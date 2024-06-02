Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 401.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,986,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590,320 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $53,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,511,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,970,000 after buying an additional 1,458,821 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,397,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,456 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,223,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,332,000 after acquiring an additional 363,661 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,156,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,136,000 after acquiring an additional 444,023 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 208.5% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,095,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,540 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,773,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,147,527. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

