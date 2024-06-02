Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 610,529 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 7,701.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610,529 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.18% of Dropbox worth $18,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 29,175.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $3,913,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,242,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at $549,073.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $3,913,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,242,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,743,515. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DBX

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,770,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,645. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. Research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.