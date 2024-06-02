Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Purchases New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 41,723,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

