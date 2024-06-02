Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Short Interest Update

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 6,140,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Kirk Edwards Ginn sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $33,942.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,637.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,109. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AESI. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $49,712,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,963,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 9,759.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,968 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,813,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AESI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

