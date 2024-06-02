Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 216,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,344,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,496,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 2.2 %

BATRA stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,556. Atlanta Braves has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. Research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

