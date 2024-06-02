Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Up 26.6% in May

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Assure Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ IONM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 346,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,256. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Assure has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.08.
Assure Company Profile
