Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.36.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Insider Transactions at Aris Water Solutions
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of ARIS opened at $15.37 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $892.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.
Aris Water Solutions Company Profile
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
