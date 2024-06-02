Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aqua Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APSI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Aqua Power Systems has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

About Aqua Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aqua Power Systems Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.