Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aqua Power Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APSI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Aqua Power Systems has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.16.
About Aqua Power Systems
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aqua Power Systems
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.