Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO) Stock Holdings Lifted by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Free Report) by 9,647.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,961,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,859,069 shares during the period. Almacenes Éxito accounts for approximately 5.5% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Almacenes Éxito were worth $71,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXTO. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Almacenes Éxito by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Almacenes Éxito during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000.

Shares of EXTO stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,099. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. Almacenes Éxito S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Almacenes Éxito ( NYSE:EXTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.0085 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

