Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 70,000 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.13% of Celestica worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLS. CIBC raised their price objective on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

NYSE:CLS traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,843,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,904. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

