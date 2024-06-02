Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,151 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.25% of CNO Financial Group worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $454,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $217,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $454,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,233 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,269 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CNO stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. 1,152,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,565. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

About CNO Financial Group

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.