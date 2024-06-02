Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,134 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Endava were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Endava by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DAVA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.94. 866,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,305. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

