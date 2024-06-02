Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,814 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.23% of Frontdoor worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,692,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,186,000 after acquiring an additional 938,541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 1,152.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,835,000 after purchasing an additional 936,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $18,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,326,000 after purchasing an additional 413,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,531,000.

NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.37. 554,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,824. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

