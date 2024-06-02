Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 2,175 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Palo DS Manager LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $5,555,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,839,780. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TMO traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $567.98. 2,106,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,763. The stock has a market cap of $216.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $575.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.