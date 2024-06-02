Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ABEO

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

ABEO stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.59. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Abeona Therapeutics

In related news, Director Leila Alland acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,857 shares in the company, valued at $390,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri purchased 10,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leila Alland bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $51,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,857 shares in the company, valued at $390,256.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,758 shares of company stock worth $154,047 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 121,969 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.