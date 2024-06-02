673 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Bought by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $387.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,748,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,643. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

