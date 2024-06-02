4,189 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ameren by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 120,849 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,311 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $931,350. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ameren

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.