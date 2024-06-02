1,161 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 44.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Repligen Stock Performance

Repligen stock opened at $149.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 596.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,575,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,575,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,296 shares of company stock worth $7,357,293. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

