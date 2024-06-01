Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Sells $378,647.97 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,285.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

YMAB opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YMAB. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 811,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 157,173 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 92,765 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 59,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Further Reading

