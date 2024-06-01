Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $4.39 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $123.30 million and $4.48 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $4.39 or 0.00006491 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010965 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,592.95 or 0.99992743 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012125 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00115271 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003995 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.32527789 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $6,028,664.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

