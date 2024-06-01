Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.07. 5,523,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,418. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $191.11 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.17. The company has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

