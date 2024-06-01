TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Up 33.2% in May

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

TACT stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.55. 25,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,402. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.86. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.