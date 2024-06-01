Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Up 38.9% in May

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 392,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 142,494 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 1,764.1% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 76,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 72,506 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THCP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.63. 5,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,494. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

