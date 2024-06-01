The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.93

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 592241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 and sold 229,103 shares worth $15,940,449. Insiders own 12.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,405,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,904 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,205,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,259,000 after buying an additional 135,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,012,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,881,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,904,000 after buying an additional 239,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after buying an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

