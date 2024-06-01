Terra Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $699.01 million and $27.98 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001002 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000751 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000549 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,005,108,504 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

