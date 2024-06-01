Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $255.95

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 255.95 ($3.27) and traded as high as GBX 270.50 ($3.45). Temple Bar shares last traded at GBX 267.50 ($3.42), with a volume of 374,452 shares changing hands.
Temple Bar Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £777.90 million, a P/E ratio of 936.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 241.57.
Temple Bar Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Temple Bar’s payout ratio is 3,448.28%.
About Temple Bar
Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Temple Bar
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.