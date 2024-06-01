Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $255.95

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 255.95 ($3.27) and traded as high as GBX 270.50 ($3.45). Temple Bar shares last traded at GBX 267.50 ($3.42), with a volume of 374,452 shares changing hands.

Temple Bar Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £777.90 million, a P/E ratio of 936.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 241.57.

Temple Bar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Temple Bar’s payout ratio is 3,448.28%.

About Temple Bar

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

