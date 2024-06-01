Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Crystal Johanna Prystai Sells 9,085 Shares

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Crystal Johanna Prystai sold 9,085 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.00, for a total value of C$645,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,430.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK.A stock opened at C$70.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$539.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$44.46 and a 52-week high of C$74.15.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

