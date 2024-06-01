TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.78

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.78 and traded as low as C$2.20. TDb Split shares last traded at C$2.21, with a volume of 7,600 shares trading hands.

TDb Split Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.15.

TDb Split Company Profile

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

