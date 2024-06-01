TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 187,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TC Biopharm Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,201. TC Biopharm has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

TC Biopharm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.