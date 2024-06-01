Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.04

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.04 and traded as low as $19.72. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 2,793 shares.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.
