Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Short Interest Down 19.5% in May

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $4.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.18. 14,049,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,461. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $133.59 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,880 shares of company stock worth $10,832,965. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

