Short Interest in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Grows By 25.6%

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,494,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 6,761,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84,944.0 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) stock remained flat at $5.43 during trading hours on Friday. 350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691. Sunny Optical Technology has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

