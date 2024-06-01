Short Interest in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Grows By 25.6%

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,494,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 6,761,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84,944.0 days.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) stock remained flat at $5.43 during trading hours on Friday. 350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691. Sunny Optical Technology has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile
