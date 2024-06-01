Short Interest in SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Decreases By 42.1%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the April 30th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
SOL Global Investments Price Performance
Shares of SOLCF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. SOL Global Investments has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.
About SOL Global Investments
