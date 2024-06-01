Short Interest in Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Rises By 23.9%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,100 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance
Shares of CTMLF stock remained flat at $10.74 on Friday. Corporate Travel Management has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82.
About Corporate Travel Management
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Corporate Travel Management
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.