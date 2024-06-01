Short Interest in Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Rises By 23.9%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,100 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

Shares of CTMLF stock remained flat at $10.74 on Friday. Corporate Travel Management has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

