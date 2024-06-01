ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $1,381,980.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.1 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $656.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $740.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $733.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $526.11 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.