Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $81.93

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.93 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 76.60 ($0.98). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 77.70 ($0.99), with a volume of 2,625,270 shares trading hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,970.00.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -70,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

In other news, insider James Stewart purchased 12,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,960.57 ($12,721.03). Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

