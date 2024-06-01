Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $81.93

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.93 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 76.60 ($0.98). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 77.70 ($0.99), with a volume of 2,625,270 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,970.00.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -70,000.00%.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.
