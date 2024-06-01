SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Trading 6.2% Higher

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.07. 172,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 775,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SLQT

SelectQuote Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $528.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.80 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 18.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 467,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 71,280 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,171,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 569,323 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.