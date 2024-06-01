Schulz Wealth LTD. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 768.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 101,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 740,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 306,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of UAUG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.18. 10,956 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $205.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.