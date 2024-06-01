Schulz Wealth LTD. Takes $1.96 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July accounts for 1.9% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $1,071,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $4,414,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $410,000.

GJUL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. 10,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,555. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

