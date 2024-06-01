Schulz Wealth LTD. Purchases Shares of 8,515 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJUL. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 846.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.04. 15,591 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $196.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

