Schulz Wealth LTD. Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March comprises 0.6% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Schulz Wealth LTD. owned approximately 0.29% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:DMAR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. 117,070 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.