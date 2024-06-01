Schulz Wealth LTD. Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMARFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March comprises 0.6% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Schulz Wealth LTD. owned approximately 0.29% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:DMAR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. 117,070 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March (BATS:DMAR)

